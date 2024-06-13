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McSweeney’s Publishing has its own newsletter, which is very informative and almost certainly better than this one will be. But if you are a fan of the Tendency, or funny things in general, then this Substackency will be for you. We publish daily humor almost every day, so if you miss a day, a week, or a fortnight, we will try to get you back up to speed with this here newsletter.

We are still learning how to use this service, so please bear with us while we get all our stacks subbed and subs stacked. Our hope is you will click on the links to read the articles in full and then laugh, either to yourself or out loud, preferably in a public setting, so as to provoke curiosity from other coffee shop patrons, haunted hayride riders, hovercraft crew members, or whoever is in your suddenly jolly vicinity. Then, ideally, you would share the source of your laughter with them and, in turn, bring a new Tendency reader into the world.

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