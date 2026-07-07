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If Only There Had Been a Sign That the Face-Melting Nazi from "Indiana Jones" Wouldn’t Make a Good Senator
by Rebecca Saltzman
19 hrs ago
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McSweeney's
92
5
10
June 2026
Democrats Need to Win Back Voters by Becoming Republicans
by Ginny Hogan & Carlos Greaves
Jun 30
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McSweeney's
59
5
11
An Open Letter to the Dead Duck Seen Floating in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
by Jack Loftus
Jun 24
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McSweeney's
96
3
26
What Your Favorite Sad Dad Band Says About You
by John Moe
Jun 18
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McSweeney's
386
62
54
I am Emperor Caligula, and Even I Think the White House UFC Event Is a Bit Much
by Patrick Coyne
Jun 11
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McSweeney's
98
3
22
Your Body Is Now Considered Vintage
by Ruyi Wen
Jun 2
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McSweeney's
79
6
12
May 2026
Epidurals, for Him
by Ginny Hogan
May 28
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McSweeney's
70
7
7
We’re Diversifying the University by Hiring More Crackpots
by Richard Amesbury
May 15
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McSweeney's
59
2
9
Deciphering Your Daughter’s "MOM" Texts
by Dani Bostick
May 9
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McSweeney's
66
5
9
"They Would Never Use the Death Star on Us": Alderaan Residents Reflect on Their Support for the Empire as a Large Imperial Installation…
by Jack Loftus
May 5
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McSweeney's
104
6
22
April 2026
William Tecumseh Sherman Demands a Ballroom
by Christine Stevens
Apr 30
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McSweeney's
46
1
10
An Excerpt from Our New Book, "Documentary Now!"
(Plus, a special coupon code for Substackency subscribers to get 25% off the purchase of the book.)
Apr 25
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McSweeney's
19
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