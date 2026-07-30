McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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mister k's avatar
mister k
21h

More people need to take unveiled swipes at sanctimonious turds whose names rhyme with David Brooks.

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
21h

Brilliant.

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