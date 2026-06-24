McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Pam Herman's avatar
Pam Herman
Jun 25

I love ducks. I intensely dislike the current occupant of the White House.

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Dave Reed's avatar
Dave Reed
Jun 25

Amen. 😞 Let us pray. 🙏

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