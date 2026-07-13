McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Oldandintheway
5h

I guess "Indiana" Jones will have to move on to one of those right-leaning, Trump-supporting colleges in Florida. I am sure they would be thrilled with his methods.

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