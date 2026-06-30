McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Richard Schrader's avatar
Richard Schrader
7d

The Ezra Klein strategy.

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Stella Fosse's avatar
Stella Fosse
8d

I thought they already were.

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