McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Oskar Milton's avatar
Oskar Milton
3d

Ours had a fifteenth switch and all it did was add a charge for unauthorized switch operation.

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Drew Gummerson's avatar
Drew Gummerson
1d

Yes, but have you ever tried to find the door handle on an Uber?

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