McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Kate O'Neal's avatar
Kate O'Neal
Jun 12

Oh come on, Cal!

Though you set the standand for The Olden Days pretty high, we're waaay past that pussy stuff now. No offense meant, but that was ages ago, buddy.

Now it's de rigueur to for our Golden Pantheon of Elites to consistently out-Epstein each other both in private and public.

(And that's rumored to be a pretty tall order... Although the grisly details are all quite hush-hush for the time being, of course. Considering...)

But that's not even the half of it, because while we're celebrating the 250th. anniversary of our glorious genocide of the peoples of Turtle Island, we've gotta draw attention away from the one we're commiting now. (Yes, we're still occasionally bothered by a small, sickly remnant of squeamish folk, as I imagine you were.)

So you see, the festivities to come barely begin to address the needs of our present situation.

It's a shame we've pretty much killed off all those big meaty lions you had such easy access to in The Olden Days, but I'm sure our brilliant rulers will come up with robotic (or bionic!) beasts even more thrilling- and adept at creative dismemberments.

So anyway, just get a grip, Cal. I know it's hard to stomach being oudone, but our omnipotent golden Emperor has it all covered now.

You can just come back and retire to the bleachers with the rest of us voyeurs.

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Ivar Gabot's avatar
Ivar Gabot
Jun 16

McSweeney's

Is this Yours ? Caught my eye 8th May 2021 so I added it to Cleadon ( Reference ) Library - Not Fully Read as usual. Name rang a Bell on Substack so I checked Database

For Reference I OWN ALL BEUKS I QUOTE

Few Beuks from MY Cleadon ( Reference ) Library :-

McSweeney's Issue No. 16

Ann Beattie, Robert Coover, Roddy Doyle, Pia Ehrher, Brian Even, Aidan Levin, Henry Matthias , Miranda Mellis, Kevin Moffat, Hannah Pittard

( Strange design including comb )

Bought Amnesty Beuk Shop - 8th May 2021

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MH Discrimination is RIFE !!! The Empress

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" The Empress that doth Opprezz " Ninety Song Songbook available on Request ( For Artists & Poets ) on Excel - Index Jump to Song - Jump back to Index - Set to Print by Song

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Other ( Fellow ) Poet's Thoughts :-

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The Empress that doth Opprezz

Song No. LXXXI

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SLINKED-IN / Free Speech - Impeach

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SLINKED-IN - Rattlesnake Jake

SLINKED-IN - Honour Forsake

SLINKED-IN - Free Speech

SLINKED-IN - Honour Impeach

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SLINKED-IN - Bastard Childer

SLINKED-IN - Harpy & ( Himmler ) Hitler

SLINKED-IN - Suppress Dissent

SLINKED-IN - Sad Lament

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Lyrics by © Cog Weale

© BardofCleadon@Gmail.com

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Other ( Fellow ) Poet's Thoughts :-

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Le Poete / Irish T'inker

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Rodin's Thinker

Irish T'inker

Represent Intellect

Le Poete - Respect !

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Lyrics by © HughofDurham@Gmail.com

© BardofCleadon@Gmail.com

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Ivar Gabot

Chartered Management Accountant

Lowest Paid Qualified Accountant for The Empress for over Twenty Years

( & THE BEST )

Philosopher Pauper and a Poet

Chilled Skilled Wordsmith

One Hundred and Sixty-Seven Songs since Lockdown

One Hundred and Ninety-Three in Total

Cleadon Library - Not a Business but a Mission to Educate the World One Book at a Time

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