McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Timothy Patrick's avatar
Timothy Patrick
18h

250 years of this country and the greatest system we can imagine is banking our hope of affordable healthcare on electing unknown creepers, otherwise we're stuck with status-quo/do-nothing dinosaurs. Gotta love the illusion of choice! 🗳️😌

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Daniel Marcus's avatar
Daniel Marcus
15h

Fucking brilliant riff. Thank you.

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