McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Gail Mackenzie-Smith's avatar
Gail Mackenzie-Smith
2h

omg I'm in tears I'm laughing so hard. thank you.

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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
3m

just wait...you'll get yours

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