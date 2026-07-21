McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Oldandintheway's avatar
Oldandintheway
7h

The old man said he won the war. People asked for evidence. If they had just agreed with him, the war would have been over.

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Kate O'Neal's avatar
Kate O'Neal
9h

With everything rigged against him, it's no wonder the old man turned into a sadistic grifter!

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