McSweeney's Internet Substackency

McSweeney's Internet Substackency

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Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
Jun 20

I thought the bands would be Steely Dan & The Cars. Time, as a concept, has me shook.

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5 replies
Brian Lewandowski's avatar
Brian Lewandowski
Jun 18

Whew. I'm safe. I am Morphine safe.

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